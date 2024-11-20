Robert Abela hosts upcoming Council of the EU president, António Costa

Prime Minister Robert Abela hosted António Costa, the incoming president of the Council of the European Union, for a meeting at the Auberge de Castille.

Their discussions focused on the priorities for the EU's new legislative period, with an emphasis on advancing the bloc's policy agenda under Costa's leadership.

Costa, formerly Portugal’s socialist prime minister, is on a European tour visiting various capitals ahead of his appointment to the council presidency next month. The Council of the EU, comprised of heads of government from EU member states, plays a central role in shaping the bloc's policies and direction.