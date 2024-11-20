menu

Robert Abela hosts upcoming Council of the EU president, António Costa

Their discussions focused on the priorities for the EU's new legislative period, with an emphasis on advancing the bloc's policy agenda under Costa's leadership

matthew_farrugia
20 November 2024, 2:52pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: OPM)

Prime Minister Robert Abela hosted António Costa, the incoming president of the Council of the European Union, for a meeting at the Auberge de Castille.

Their discussions focused on the priorities for the EU's new legislative period, with an emphasis on advancing the bloc's policy agenda under Costa's leadership.

Costa, formerly Portugal’s socialist prime minister, is on a European tour visiting various capitals ahead of his appointment to the council presidency next month. The Council of the EU, comprised of heads of government from EU member states, plays a central role in shaping the bloc's policies and direction.

Following their meeting, Abela, Costa, and culture minister Owen Bonnici visited the Malta International Contemporary Arts Space. 

The delegation viewed an exhibition by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos, showcasing the cultural ties and creative dialogue between Malta and Portugal. The visit highlighted the shared commitment to promoting cultural exchange within the EU framework.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
