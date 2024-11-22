Repubblika requests fresh charges in connection to Amanda Muscat's sham consultancy

Repubblika has requested the Police Commissioner to charge more people in relation to Amanda Muscat's sham consultancy.

The issue centres on tourism minister Clayton Bartolo’s partner (now wife), Amanda Muscat, who received high-paying government positions within the Tourism and Gozo Ministries, though a Standard Commissioner report found she lacked the required qualifications and duties for these roles.

Earlier this month, Repubblika had asked the Police Commissioner to charge Bartolo, Muscat, and Gozo minister Clint Camilleri with misappropriation, fraud, money laundering, embezzlement of public funds as public officials and obtaining money under false pretences.

On Friday, the NGO requested charges against the Gozo Ministry’s head of secretariat, Michael Buhagiar for providing false information to the standards czar and giving false testimony. Repubblika further requested charges against the Tourism Ministry’s chief policy advisor, John Grima for providing false testimony.

Meanwhile, the NGO asked for fresh charges against the two ministers and Amanda Muscat, accusing the ministers of trying to mislead the Standards Commissioner, and Muscat for giving false testimony.

The request was signed by Repubblika's lawyer, Jason Azzopardi.