MCAST students plan protest amid ongoing industrial action

Students from the Malta College for Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) are taking their frustrations to the streets in a "Picnic on the Road" protest.

Organised as part of the "Tuna Edukazzjoni" campaign, the event aims to raise awareness of the ongoing educational crisis caused by industrial action from the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT).

The protest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 27at 11:45am outside the MCAST Mosta campus, along Lidl Road.

Students are demanding immediate government intervention to address the industrial action, which has left them in an academic limbo for nearly two months.

Since October 4, 2024, MUT's directives have led to widespread disruption across MCAST campuses. Faculty have restricted communication with both management and students to limited, prescribed hours while assignment grades and briefs for the next academic year remain unprocessed, leaving students unable to progress with their studies.

Students also fear that reliance on "administrative passes" could dilute the quality of their education.

The protest is part of the "Tuna Edukazzjoni" campaign, a grassroots initiative advocating for students’ rights while standing in solidarity with MCAST educators.

Campaign objectives include ensuring consistent dialogue between faculty, students, and management, prompt approval of assignment briefs and grading of coursework, and eliminating administrative solutions that undermine educational standards.

The students said they stand in solidarity with MCAST educators, recognising that teachers’ demands for fair conditions are integral to resolving the crisis.

Students are urging MCAST management and the government to engage with MUT and resolve the crisis swiftly.