Irregular migration arrivals on downward trend since controversial Libya deal

Just over 15,000 people entered Malta irregularly since 2011 with just 3,500 being returned or relocated to other countries, information tabled in parliament shows.

Nonetheless, the figures also show that since 2021, the government has stepped up its efforts to curb arrivals and drastically increase the number of irregular migrants returned to their country of origin.

The highest number of irregular migrants was recorded in 2019 when 3,405 people arrived in Malta, followed by 2020 when 2,281 migrant arrivals were recorded.

Since 2020 the number of arrivals has decreased every year. This followed a controversial agreement between Malta and Libya to cooperate so that migrant boat departures are intercepted before they leave Libyan waters. The two countries set up coordination centres in Valletta and Tripoli with personnel from either side being stationed in the two centres.

Human rights activists have criticised the deal because intercepted migrants are returned to Libya, which is deemed unsafe.

The statistics tabled by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition spokesperson Darren Carabott show that last year Malta recorded 380 arrivals and this year the number so far is less than half at 155.

The figures show that 1,130 irregular migrants were deported since 2011. However, almost two-thirds of these deportations, 830 people, happened between 2021 and 2024, showing a concerted effort by the Robert Abela administration to remove people who do not deserve protection.

Over the 14-year span only 339 migrants accepted to be returned voluntarily to their home countries with the highest number being 63 in 2014.

Since 2011, 2,067 people who arrived in Malta irregularly were eventually relocated to third countries with the highest number being recorded in 2019 when 619 people left Malta for elsewhere.

The number of irregular arrivals pales into insignificance when one considers that since 2013, Malta’s population increased rapidly with the importation of more than 100,000 foreign workers and dependents.

The government now intends to publish a migrant labour policy with the aim of taming this exponential increase in foreign labour. It has already curbed the employment of new workers in the cab and courier sectors and introduced a Skills Pass for prospective workers in the tourism industry.