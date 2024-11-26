Project Green issues €5 million in tenders for three new parks

In just 16 days, the government’s urban greening agency, Project Green, launched three tenders valued at over €5 million.

The tenders are for three projects with a combined area of 38,800sq.m, roughly equivalent to the size of five football pitches.

The three projects – Għaxaq Picnic Area, Mqabba Family Park, and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq Park – are co-funded by the European Union under the Rural Development Programme for 2014-2020.

The individual tenders include the following works: site clearance, excavation, civil works, construction of new paths, construction of sanitary facilities, finishing works, installation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services, installation of street furniture, installation of outdoor play equipment, planting of indigenous trees, and maintenance services.

Għaxaq picnic site

A Project Green spokesperson told MaltaToday that the Għaxaq Picnic Site project aims to rehabilitate and restore the natural area at Taż-Żebbuġ, located on Triq L-Andar. The project, with a budget of €1.4 million, will cover 24,950sq.m and is designed to improve the quality of this green space while preserving its ecological and scientific significance.

The government has issued a tender for development works, with a submission deadline of 17 December 2024.

“The project aims to enhance the environmental resilience of Taż-Żebbuġ, a valuable natural asset for the local community, promoting ecological stability and contributing to biodiversity conservation,” the spokesperson said.

This project will create a public recreation area while preserving the existing habitat. Key features will include a water cistern for sustainable water management, newly developed walking paths, and picnic tables with waste receptacles.

The project will also provide public amenities to improve the visitor experience, enhancing accessibility and comfort for outdoor gatherings. The developers plan to complete the project in 2025.

Baħar ic-Caghaq Park

Project Green’s Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq Park in Naxxar will transform a 5,600sq.m area, located between a residential neighbourhood and the coast road, into a family-friendly green space. A tender has been issued for the park’s development, with a submission deadline of 29 November 2024.

The €1.6 million project will include a picnic area, walking track, children’s play area, and an open-air theatre. By preserving existing indigenous trees and introducing 575 new ones, a spokesperson said the project will establish a 3,500sq.m woodland canopy, promoting ecological resilience and biodiversity.

“Sustainability is central to the park’s design, with 90% of materials sourced responsibly to minimise environmental impact. The park will feature 220 metres of environmentally friendly walking and cycling pathways, encouraging active lifestyles. These features underscore Project Green’s commitment to sustainable urban development and the integration of recreational facilities with natural beauty,” the spokesperson added.

Mqabba Family Park

Spanning 7,241sq.m in the ODZ (Outside Development Zone) area of Tal-Mitħna, this site – formerly a quarry and now a dumping ground – is being redeveloped into a new green space.

With a budget of €2.1 million, the project aims to restore the area’s ecological value. A tender for works has been issued, with a submission deadline of 17 December 2024.

A spokesperson said the project seeks to create a woodland environment that improves biodiversity and ecological resilience. By focusing on afforestation, the project will convert the area into a thriving green space that offers environmental benefits for both wildlife and the community.

“The park highlights the advantages of outdoor, nature-based recreation, promoting children’s mental, social, and physical development. Features will include an interactive insect and bee hotel, a story nook, play mounds, a ping-pong table, and informal pathways to encourage imaginative play. Green-roof canopies will provide shelter for nature-themed play equipment,” the spokesperson said.

Sustainable water management systems, including an underground water reservoir and bioswales, will collect rainfall runoff and reuse it for irrigation.

The project is due to be completed in 2025.