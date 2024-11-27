Marco Bonnici Re-elected as MUT president

Marco Bonnici has been re-elected as president of the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT), with Elaine Germani also retaining her position as Senior Vice President.

The announcement came following elections for the MUT Council, which will now comprise 29 members representing various grades within the education sector.

In his address, Bonnici expressed gratitude to outgoing council members for their contributions and welcomed the newly-elected representatives who will serve the union's members. He also extended thanks to all members who participated in the electoral process, emphasising the importance of their engagement in shaping the union’s future.

The president acknowledged the auditing company responsible for supervising the elections, highlighting its role in ensuring transparency and credibility.

The re-elected leadership team, supported by the new council, is set to continue advocating for the interests of educators across Malta, focusing on key issues within the sector.