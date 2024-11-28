Spencer Garden in Marsa inaugurated after restoration exercise

Government on Wednesday inaugurated the regeneration project of Ġnien Spencer in Marsa.

Ġnien Spencer, an area spanning around 11 tumoli of land, has been restored to its former glory for the community.

This regenerated garden, developed by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), promotes the principle of sustainability, including a water storage system that also filters water. This is complemented by the planting of nearly 6,000 shrubs, 6,000 additional plants, and several trees, alongside systems that generate electricity from solar energy.

Inaugurating the project, Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the project.

“This evening we are witnessing the completion of a project in a locality whose potential I firmly believe in. A locality where past decisions were harsh on the people of Marsa. Today, I am proud of a Government that strongly believes in Marsa,” remarked the Prime Minister, as he reiterated his commitment to seeing robust regeneration in this locality and highlighted significant decisions already taken by the government in this regard, including the closure of the power station.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising projects like Ġnien Spencer.

“I believe we need to accelerate our work to achieve even more. I want to see more initiatives like Ġnien Spencer. Other projects we have completed, such as Wied Fulija, Qortin in Gozo, and Bengħajsa, are equally important,” stated the Prime Minister, explaining that next year’s Budget will increase investment to complete 19 more open space projects.

Before the inauguration, Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli also spoke.

“Through this regeneration project, we are giving new life to Marsa. This project symbolises the ongoing protection we want to provide for our surrounding environment. Ġnien Spencer represents ERA’s commitment to continuing its efforts to protect the environment in its various forms,” Dalli said. “We pledged 40,000 square metres of new open spaces by the end of the year. This is the third garden we are opening in just three days, offering added value to the locality it is located in,” concluded Minister Miriam Dalli.