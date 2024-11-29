Man hospitalised after losing consciousness in gym swimming pool

A 29-year-old man was hospitalised after losing consciousness in a swimming pool at the Siggiewi gym where he was training.

The police said they were alerted to the incident on Thursday at 9:30pm after the man, who is a resident of Zabbar, found himself in difficulty while swimming in the pool. The gym is located in Triq Hal-Farrug in the outskirts of Siggiewi.

The man was pulled out of the pool unconscious by other gym goers and given first aid until a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital arrived on site.

Police said the man’s medical condition was deemed to be serious.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is conducting an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.