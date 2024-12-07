Updated Noise Action Plan to assess health impacts of noise pollution

A public consultation has been launched to update Malta’s Noise Action Plan (NAP) under the EU Environmental Noise Directive. Led by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) in collaboration with the Ministry for the Environment, the update will include further studies on the health risks of prolonged noise exposure, focusing on issues such as ischaemic heart disease, sleep disturbances, and heightened levels of annoyance.

The consultation also presents findings from the 2021 strategic noise maps, revealing noise levels across Malta and Gozo from road, air, and industrial sources. Preliminary data indicate significant noise pollution near major roadways, urban centres, and Malta International Airport.

The NAP does not address noise nuisance but focuses on continuous, long-term exposure to noise that exceeds a certain threshold.

Central to the plan is the use of dose-effect relationships to assess health risks.

This model links noise exposure thresholds to specific health outcomes, such as increased risks of cardiovascular disease and sleep disturbance.

According to guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), noise exceeding 55 dB — the noise generated by cars passing at moderate speeds — is associated with higher rates of ischaemic heart disease. Night-time noise levels above 40 dB(A) disrupt sleep, and continuous noise exceeding 45 dB frequently causes annoyance and stress, potentially leading to long-term mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

The NAP also aims to use these insights to prioritise actions in the most affected areas and develop strategies to protect public health.

Quiet areas yet to be designated

Key proposals include the designation of “quiet areas,” improved monitoring systems, and ongoing health impact assessments. ERA also seeks to preserve low-noise areas in the countryside through protective measures and management plans.

The EU’s Noise Directive requires member states to “preserve environmental noise quality where it is good” by identifying and protecting designated quiet areas. However, the directive does not provide a prescriptive definition of what constitutes a quiet area, leaving it up to each member state to develop its own approach to identifying and protecting such areas.

The current NAP defines a quiet area as one that either has naturally low noise levels or should be protected from excessive noise due to its specific characteristics or the nature of activities, such as in playing fields. The current plan already includes a two-step approach to identifying potential quiet areas, which will then be considered for further evaluation prior to public consultation on their designation. However, this exercise has not yet been finalised.

The public is encouraged to submit feedback via the official consultation portal or by emailing [email protected]. Contributions will inform the final plan, which is expected to shape Malta’s noise management strategy for the next five years.