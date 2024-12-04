WSC launches digital tool enabling the public to monitor Green Bonds projects

The Water Services Corporation (WSC) has introduced a digital tool enabling the public and stakeholders to monitor the progress of projects funded by Malta’s first Green Bonds.

This platform provides detailed updates on projects financed through Green Bonds.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Energy Miriam Dalli, and WSC’s CEO, Karl Cilia, during a site visit to one of the green bond-funded projects.

“This platform marks a shift in how we report our initiatives. This digital tool allows everyone to track the progress of initiatives funded by Green Bonds. I believe it is a step towards greater transparency and good governance in our journey toward a sustainable future,” Environment Minister Miriam Dalli stated.

Journalists were invited to visit ongoing work at the roof of the reservoir in Ħal Luqa, where over 1,300 solar panels are being installed. With a capital investment nearing half a million euros, the project includes the installation of over 1,300 solar panels, generating approximately 1.1 million kWh annually; equivalent to the energy needs of 250 households.

“The corporation strongly believes in sustainable operations. Spaces like reservoirs offer opportunities to develop renewable energy projects contributing to more sustainable operations. At the same time, we must continue strengthening governance in our operations. This website is a vital tool to help people understand and see how their investments are being utilised,” CEO Karl Cilia emphasised.

Green Bonds finance crucial environmental projects, including renewable energy initiatives and water treatment systems.

The digital platform can be accessed here.