Pierre Fave to head new OHSA board

The Justice Ministry has announced the appointment of the new Occupational Health and Safety Authority board.

The newly appointed Chairperson of the Board is Pierre Fava, with Adrian Cauchi serving as Vice Chairperson. The other members of the Board are Dianne Vella Muscat, Zaid Teebi, Dolan Debattista, Victor Carachi, Isabelle Farrugia, Joseph Delia, and Andrew Aquilina.

The ministry said the new board was appointed in accordance with the unanimously approved Act by parliament.

The Bill created a new legal framework to prevent work place accidents following the regulatory failures exposed in the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

Construction sector reform minister Jonathan Attard welcomed the new board, and said members are entering into the new assignment at a moment when the sector is undergoing mayor revamping.

"With these new appointments, we see that we have a board with new skills, perspectives and experiences, in such a way that we continue to carry out this reformative process in this sector," Attard stated.

He said government is aware that the implementation of the new Act after more than twenty years since the last reform in the sector "may bring with it new challenges", but continued that the government is committed to turning these challenges into opportunities and continuing to implement its electoral manifesto commitments as well as the recommendations of the Sofia public inquiry.

Fava said the board wants to ensure compliance with the legal obligations and the principles that shape the OHSA in order to safeguard health and safety at work.