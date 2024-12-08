Beppe Fenech Adami says he beat cancer after 10 years
The PN MP said that he has returned from London, where doctors confirmed that he is now fully healed
PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami said that he has officially overcome cancer after a decade-long battle involving intensive medical treatments.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the MP stated that he has returned from London, where doctors confirmed that he is now fully healed. This, he explained, came after 10 years of therapy, major medical interventions, surgeries, and 34 hospital visits to London.
"Today, the doctors told me I am cured, and the cancer I had has been defeated," he announced.
The MP expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his journey, including his wife, children, extended family, doctors, and countless friends.
"Let us take care of each other, and above all, let us celebrate life," he concluded.