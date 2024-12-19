Enemalta to continue strengthening distribution network with 60km of new cables

Works have started to lay 60km of underground electricity cables to strengthen the distribution system in 21 localities across Malta and Gozo, Enemalta said on Thursday.

Works will take place in the following localities: Attard, Birkirkara, Birżebbuġa, Buġibba and Qawra, Fgura, Ħal Għaxaq, Ġżira, Ħamrun, Msida, Mellieħa, San Ġwann, Sliema, St Julian’s, Ta' Xbiex, Tarxien, Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Żejtun, Marsaxlokk, Victoria, Kerċem and Għarb.

The new medium-voltage cables will enhance the network’s flexibility, Enemalta Executive Chairman Ryan Fava said. He added: “Through these new cables, we are increasing the resilience and flexibility of our network, ensuring that supply can be restored in the shortest possible time if any damage occurs.”

Fava provided an update of Enemalta’s ongoing works to strengthen the distribution system during a joint press conference with Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta.

He said that in the first five months of 2024, Enemalta managed to lay more than 82km of new underground cables. The works form part of a six-year reinforcement plan for the distribution system.

Works on the network had to be accelerated after multiple faults developed during a 10-day heatwave in the summer of 2023 that caused widespread power outages. Electricity disruptions happened again last summer in localities where the distribution network had not yet been strengthened.

Fava said that throughout 2024 Enemalta commissioned 54 new substations and upgraded 76 others. The reinforcement exceeded the targets the company had set for the year.

He added that so far, 166 new low-voltage feeders were connected to the network in various locations and 47km of 400V/230V aerial lines were replaced.

Fava said that in the coming year, Enemalta will begin work on two new distribution centres, one in Naxxar and another in Siġġiewi. Work will also start on expanding distribution centres in Pembroke and Msida.

Meanwhile, Enemalta is also carrying out preparatory work for the second interconnector between Malta and Sicily. Work will begin to increase the 132-kilovolt link between the terminal station in Magħtab and the distribution centre in Mosta, as well as the extension of switchgear at one of the distribution centres in Marsa, in preparation for a battery storage facility to be commissioned by Interconnect Malta.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Steve Ellul emphasised the synergy between all the entities involved to ensure “effective coordination” for this work plan.

“For us it is very important that, like any initiative of this scale, the work is done with as little inconvenience as possible for the residents and surrounding businesses,” he said.

Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia said the authority will continue working closely with localities to ensure “residents’ needs remain a top priority, while guaranteeing road safety and effective traffic management during the works”.