'Peppi is right' - Abela hints at legislative reform to 'reduce injustices'
Prime Minister Robert Abela, referring to the Born Again Christian who has just been cleared of hate speech, questioned how many more people must be made to go to court when 'it is evident that they don’t deserve it.'
Prime Minister Robert Abela has hinted at legal reforms to reduce the number of “injustices.”
Abela’s post contained a video clip of media personality Peppi Azzopardi, who was reacting to a court judgement that absolved Phyllisienne Brincat of hate speech after her comments on disabilities and original sin.
In his video, Azzopardi blasted the Attorney General for charging Brincat of hate speech, as he noted that the olice superintendent who charged her admitted he had reservations and acted only under instructions from the Attorney General.
“Did you watch the programme or did you rely on what was said on Facebook?” Azzopardi asked the AG.
The media personality further questioned who will shoulder responsibility for the arraignment, adding that Brincat is not the only person who suffered similar injustices.
A few hours later, Abela shared the video and said, “Peppi is right about this.” He questioned how many more people must be made to go to court when “it is evident that they don’t deserve it.”
He called for more legislative reforms to reduce the number of “injustices” and innocent people who end up affected from such decisions.
Abela’a comments come only days after he tasked the justice minister with drafting a reform of the law that regulates magisterial inquiries. He said as such when reacting to another magisterial inquiry requested by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, indicating that he aims to prohibit private citizens from requesting a magisterial inquiry.