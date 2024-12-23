'Peppi is right' - Abela hints at legislative reform to 'reduce injustices'

Prime Minister Robert Abela has hinted at legal reforms to reduce the number of “injustices.”

Abela’s post contained a video clip of media personality Peppi Azzopardi, who was reacting to a court judgement that absolved Phyllisienne Brincat of hate speech after her comments on disabilities and original sin.

In his video, Azzopardi blasted the Attorney General for charging Brincat of hate speech, as he noted that the olice superintendent who charged her admitted he had reservations and acted only under instructions from the Attorney General.

“Did you watch the programme or did you rely on what was said on Facebook?” Azzopardi asked the AG.

The media personality further questioned who will shoulder responsibility for the arraignment, adding that Brincat is not the only person who suffered similar injustices.