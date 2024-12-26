L-Istrina collects €1.5 million in first five hours
The record sum ever collected was €7 million in 2018, although donations declined to just over €5 million by 2022 • The telethon will last for 12 hours
L-Istrina, has collected €1.5 million in the first five hours of its 12-hour telethon.
This year’s telethon will be hosted at the Sports Complex in Kirkop, with proceeds primarily supporting patients in need of costly medical treatments, including children. Since its inception in 1995, L-Istrina has become a Boxing Day tradition for Maltese families and businesses.
The record sum ever collected was €7 million in 2018, although donations declined to just over €5 million by 2022. Last year, however, the trend reversed, with contributions reaching €5.27 million.
Ahead of this year’s telethon, President Myriam Spiteri Debono shared an emotional account of a recent visit to patients receiving treatment in London. The President highlighted the far-reaching impact of illness on families, noting not only the physical and emotional toll but also the financial strain, as many lose income while seeking care.
L-Istrina continues to serve as a lifeline for families facing such challenges, providing hope and tangible support in their time of need.