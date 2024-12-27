menu

President ‘indisposed’, cancels exchange of New Year greetings with public

kurt_sansone
27 December 2024, 6:53pm
by Kurt Sansone
President Myriam Spiteri Debono
The exchange of greetings between President Myriam Spiteri Debono and the public scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, the Office of the President said on Friday.

In a statement the office said the President is “indisposed”. It gave no more details.

The traditional exchange of greetings was going to happen on Saturday at the Presidential Palace in Valletta between 10am and noon.

“President Myriam Spiteri Debono extends her greetings to the Maltese and Gozitan public, and wishes them a new year filled with happiness, peace, and above all, health,” the statement said.

