NGOs seek public’s support to appeal Fort Chambray decision

Several NGOs intend to appeal the Planning Authority’s decision to allow the demolition of the historic British Barracks at Fort Chambray and are seeking the public’s support.

The demolition will make way for 105 residential units, an aparthotel with 64 rooms and 50 apartments, and other commercial facilities.

In a joint statement, the organisations called on the public to help them fund the appeals to save Fort Chambray.

The organisations slammed what they described as the PA’s blatant disregard for the country’s historical heritage. “The PA has allowed greed to triumph; the decision to demolish the British Barracks is nothing short of a travesty,” the organisations said.

They said the Heritage Ministry’s statement that the Fort Chambray development plans align with the vision of the Knights was “absurd” and showed that “politicians have completely lost the plot”.

The NGOs stated that they are ready to make use of any means provided for by law to stop the Fort Chambray development plans, which constitute a manifest violation of the laws safeguarding cultural heritage.

The demolition and dismantling of the British Barracks, which date back to at least 1895, go against the Fort Chambray Development Brief, which clearly states that the Barracks, along with other historic sites within the Fort, are to be retained, restored and conserved. The British Barracks is the most iconic building inside the Fort that is first seen when approaching Mġarr Harbour from the sea.

The NGOs noted what they called other planning irregularities in the process, which they said “seriously call into question” the legal validity of the decisions concerning Fort Chambray.

The NGOs are encouraging the public to make donations at Zaar, a crowd funding platform.

The organisations appealing the Fort Chambray decision are: BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Din l-Art Ħelwa – Għawdex, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Ramblers' Association of Malta, The Archaeological Society Malta and Wirt Għawdex.