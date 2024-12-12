PA approves demolition of British barracks at Fort Chambray

The Planning Authority has approved plans to demolish and reassemble parts of the British-era barracks at Fort Chambray which dates back to the 19th century.

The proposal which was already been endorsed by the planning directorate was approved by five votes against two.

The representative of the Ghajnsielem local council voted in favour despite previously expressing the council’s reservations on handing the fort to private interests.

The demolition is to make way for 105 residential units over a floor area of 14,514sq.m and a 5-star hotel with 64 ensuite rooms and 50 serviced apartments rising to up to five floors.

The British Barracks is the most iconic building inside the Fort that is first seen when approaching Mgarr Harbour from the sea.

The plans also foresee the relocation of the British barracks’ screen and flanks to an area closer to the Knights’ barracks and the construction of three additional floors over a new building which will include the re-assembled barrack’s façade but most of the structure will be lost.

In his observations, Planning board chairman Emmanuel Camilleri pointed at the outline permit issued in 2012 allowing the demolition of the barracks and that the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has not objected.

But board member Romano Cassar, who voted against, described the demolition of the barracks as a “travesty and an act of madness”.

Gozo Regional Development Authority representative Mario Borg also voted against the demolition of the barracks insisting that it should have been integrated in the project.

The project is being proposed by Gozitan developer Michael Caruana on behalf of Fort Chambray Ltd, who was recently authorised by parliament to sell the site to other developers.

Decision in breach of 1992 brief

The Fort Chambray Development Brief approved January 1992 clearly stated that the British Barracks is to be retained, restored and conserved and that views of the barracks from the sea must be retained.

But an outline permit issued in 2012 had already approved the dismantling and partial relocation of the British barracks to an area closer to the Knights barracks.

Back then the PA’s Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee had objected to the relocation of the British barracks, deeming this to be in breach of conservation principle and the approved development brief for the area.

But the final plans were surprisingly endorsed by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which welcomed the new layout of the development which was shifted towards the centre of Fort Chambray, and away from the perimeter of the fortifications.

Chorus of speakers oppose development

All speakers except those connected to the developer as lawyers and architects spoke against the proposal.

During the meeting Din l-Art Helwa President Patrick Calleja strongly opposed the demolition of the British barracks warning that the project will be burying one of the most iconic views which is an intrinsic part of Gozo’s identity. “The fort was built to defend the island from invaders and not from locals as is happening today,” Calleja said.

Calleja also reiterated the request to schedule barracks as a listed building and announced that NGOs have appealed the PA’s decision not to schedule it.

The developer’s lawyer replied insisting that the decision not to schedule the British barracks pending the outcome of development applications on the site was taken in 2005 while the decision to demolish the barracks and partly locate them was taken back in 2012.

Ruth Mercieca from Moviment Graffitti insisted that the development brief issued in 2002 should prevail over any permits issued so far. Moreover, she pointed out that the outline permit approved in 2012 has expired.

“How is possible that we are considering the demolition of a heritage building to accommodate a gated community? This is simply inconceivable.”

“How can you be responsible for destroying Gozo’s history? Which country does something like this?” asked photographer and heritage activist Daniel Cilia who claimed that the barracks included one of the first married quarters to be incorporated in a historical fort in the history of the British empire.

Archaeologist Rueben Grima warned approval would be in breach of the Cultural Heritage Act which specifically protects all heritage buildings irrespective of whether these are listed, and called on board members should not be an accomplice of “perverse” decisions taken in the part.

Astrid Vella from FAA pointed out the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is still in time to intervene by issuing a conservation order to protect the building while describing the proposal as a throwback to the past when the importance of British era heritage was downplayed. She also called on board members to correct the mistakes of the past. “You are responsible to protect the heritage which we will pass to our children” in an emotional appeal to board members.

She also pointed out that the public spaces being created simply accommodate the commercial development.

PA executive chairman Oliver Magro intervened in the meeting to state that the development brief invoked by NGOs against the development had been superseded by the local plan approved in 2006.

Architect Antoine Zammit insisted that the aim of the project is “to construct a project of quality based on the principles of green urbanism” and respects “the historical context.” Zammit also argued that the relocation of the British barracks’ screen and flanks to an area close to the Knights’ barracks, follows the urban principles of the project.

While presenting photomontages the architect insisted that the project represents an improvement in terms of stepping and volumes over an outline permit issued in 2012.

Gaston Camilleri from architectural firm TBA Periti insisted that the application was preceded by an outline permit issued in 2012 which had already foreseen the demolition and partial relocation of British Barracks.

He explained that all stones of the barracks which are set to be relocated have been numbered to ensure the proper reconstruction.

The expansion of development in the historical fort follows a parliamentary decision earlier this year in which MPs from both sides of the house approved changes to the original 2005 concession that effectively means that the original concessionaire – Gozitan businessman Michael Caruana – can sell the concession to a group of unnamed investors who are reportedly in negotiations over the site.