Escaped passengers expose ‘serious shortcomings’ in security, PN MP says

Updated at 2:40pm with PL reaction

The Opposition is crying foul over what it is calling “serious shortcomings” in security after four individuals escaped from a plane on New Year’s Day.

Nationalist MP Darren Carabott lambasted the government for not issuing an official statement on the case, calling it “surreal” that two days later nobody from government has said what steps have been taken.

The first statement came 24 hours after the incident from Malta International Airport when amateur footage of the men running across the apron was published on social media. The company confirmed the details of how the men escaped and said it was cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Airfield security is the remit of the Armed Forces of Malta.

The police were only giving sparse information to the media over the phone but late on Thursday issued a statement saying that three Moroccan men were deported while the search for another two escapees is ongoing. The police statement also included two photos of the escaped men and an appeal for information from anyone who happens to see them.

However, no official statement from the government was issued.

“This is a matter of national importance, where serious shortcomings in our country’s security have been exposed – with two individuals still on the run and an ongoing search underway,” Carabott said.

He added: “It is scandalous that in such an important case, neither Prime Minister Robert Abela nor the Minister responsible for Home Affairs and Security Byron Camilleri, have uttered a single word about what is happening.”

Carabott said silence signifies incompetence, calling it another clear example of the government trying to sweep everything under the carpet. He claimed the government imposed a gag order on the authorities so that no explanation is given on the lapse in security.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party accused the PN of lying, insisting that the police force did issue a statement on the incident. Ostensibly, this was a reference to the statement issued on Thursday evening in which the police said three Moroccans were deported and the search for another two is ongoing.

"The Nationalist Party insists on its puerile partisan politics, ignoring the fact that police investigations are a serious matter carried out in a serious and responsible way and that, in this case, there are third parties that are involved too," the PL statement said, accusing its political rival of "attacking members of the disciplined forces".