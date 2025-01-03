PN calls on AG to publish 17 Black inquiry

The party labelled the Electrogas power station a "symbol of corruption," claiming it was designed to defraud the Maltese public. The PN demanded the Attorney General release the inquiry’s findings immediately, arguing that the public deserves to know the full extent of the alleged wrongdoing.

The PN singled out figures such as Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, and Joseph Muscat, accusing them of collusion to secure a €450 million contract under fraudulent terms.

"Robert Abela has an immediate obligation to take all necessary steps to ensure that what was stolen from the Maltese and Gozitan people through this monument to corruption is returned to them without delay," the PN said.

"If Robert Abela fails to take these steps, it will be the Nationalist Party, with the trust of the Maltese and Gozitan people, that will deliver on this promise."

The party credited former leader Simon Busuttil, MEP David Casa, Repubblika, and lawyer Jason Azzopardi for their roles in initiating the inquiry, which stemmed from Daphne Caruana Galizia’s revelations about 17 Black and its ties to senior government officials.