The lesser known third official language of Malta

Maltese Sign Language (LSM) emerged as a formalised language around 1980, when the first Deaf club in Malta was established.

Prior to this, its history was largely undocumented, but it was believed to have been influenced by British Sign Language due to Malta’s colonial past.

Today, LSM serves not only as a means of everyday communication but also as a medium for education and professional conversation.

“Sign languages are not just a means of communication; they are integral to the identity and culture of their users,” Luca Ellul, a linguistics student at the University of Malta, told MaltaToday.

LSM incorporates unique signs that reflect Maltese culture and geography. For example, the sign for “Sliema” is the same as for ‘snob/posh,’ while “Msida” blends the letter ‘M’ with the sign for ‘sinking.’ The sign for “Gozo” references the island’s three hills, “Mosta” refers to the Church Dome, and “Qormi” combines ‘Q’ with the sign for ‘bread.’

Unlike British Sign Language, which uses a two-handed alphabet system, Maltese Sign Language employs a one-handed alphabet system. This one-handed system is very old and developed from the 1600s-era Spanish Sign Language alphabet.

Ellul emphasised that Maltese Sign Language has developed distinct features that reflect local culture, making it more than just a tool for conversation. “The sign for ‘house’ in LSM is formed with a specific handshape that symbolises Malta’s flat-roofed buildings.”

The Maltese Sign Language Council was established following the recognition of LSM to advise on matters related to sign language, support research, and promote its development. The Council also plays a role in setting standards for interpreter competency and fostering cooperation among stakeholders in the sign language sector.

Ellul pointed out that LSM includes agreement verbs that mark relationships between pronouns and actions, which are crucial for understanding context. “When signing ‘ask,’ the handshape changes depending on whether the action involves the first, second, or third person.”

Fortunately, resources surrounding Maltese Sign Language are on the rise. In the past few years, online MSL dictionaries have been in development, including the Maltese Sign Language Project by the University of Malta’s Institute of Linguistics and Language Technology, and another offered by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability.

Educational programmes at institutions like the University of Malta offer courses in LSM, aiming to improve communication skills among students and increase awareness about Deaf culture.

In 1973, the Maltese Deaf People Association was founded and represents around 1,500 people who are deaf or hard of hearing in Malta and Gozo. Additionally, the Association is a member of both the European Union of the Deaf and the World Federation of the Deaf. Worldwide, around 300 different sign languages are used.