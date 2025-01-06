MCAST students fear dispute will drag on into exam season

As the dispute between the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) and government continues, MCAST students are raising urgent concerns about the impact on their examinations.

With mid-year exams likely to be canceled due to ongoing directives, students fear the shift to a single end-of-year exam weighted at 100% will compromise their academic experience and future prospects.

Traditionally, MCAST students have completed two exam sessions per year, with mid-year exams accounting for 60% of their overall grade in combination with assignments.

Under the current impasse, however, students now face the prospect of sitting for full-year exams that must cover the entirety of the curriculum.

Students worry that longer exams will increase stress and overwhelm them with the volume of material to be covered. On the other hand, shorter, simplified exams might fail to test their full understanding, undermining the quality of education and leading to less comprehensive evaluations.

The uncertainty has led students to question the validity of the degrees they will earn under these altered conditions.

Students are urging the MUT and the government to resolve the impasse swiftly, emphasising the need to restore the regular exam schedule to maintain academic standards.

“As students we are caught in the crossfire of two parties unwilling to falter, both of which, we are sure there are valid reasons for their unwillingness to budge, however, given that the situation has been drawn on for this long, it is directly undermining the quality of education we are receiving, not only tarnishing MCAST’s name but also the validity of our degrees,” the students concluded.