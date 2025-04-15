MCAST student designs logo for Malta’s Council of Europe presidency

A contemporary rendition of the luzzu, the conch and spirals etched in the megalithic temples are the visual identity of Malta’s presidency of the Council of Europe.

The logo, which reproduces the letters ‘CE’ for Council of Europe, was designed by Shelley Borg, a second-year MCAST student studying for a degree in graphic design.

The colours of the logo are inspired by the yellow sun, the blue sea and the red in Malta’s flag.

The logo was unveiled on Tuesday by Foreign Minister Ian Borg, during an event at the Mediterranean Conference Centre where Malta’s priorities for the six-month presidency were emphasised.

Shelley Borg’s design was selected through a competition that saw the participation of 17 students from MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts under the tutorship of their lecturers.

The logo captures traditional characteristics of the Maltese islands and blends them into a contemporary identity of a vibrant island rooted in the Mediterranean Sea.

Malta will be taking over the presidency of the Council of Europe on 14 May. The rotating presidency will last until November.

With the Council of Europe counting 46 countries in its fold, the opportunity to lead the committee of ministers arises once every 23 years. Malta’s COE presidency coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Convention of Human Rights and comes hot on the heels of its membership in the UN Security Council and its presidency of the OSCE.

“We are living in unprecedented times with social and geolpolitical tensions posing a threat to unity,” the deputy prime minister said.

He cited “Russia’s war of aggression” in Ukraine, hate speech and the phenomena of misinformation and disinformation as examples of today’s challenges.

“In times like this, dialogue is more important; a dialogue based on the values of human rights and respect for the rule of law,” Ian Borg said.

Malta’s priorities for its six-month stint are: The protection of children from abuse and sexual exploitation both offline and online; ensuring the voices of young people be heard; the fight against violence and discrimination with a particular spotlight on violence against women; the fight against human trafficking and hate speech; and the promotion of inclusion for the LGBTIQ+ community.

“We will continue showing solidarity with Ukraine and continue striving for a just peace,” Ian Borg said.

The political programme will include three ministerial conferences being held in Valletta for ministers responsible for children, young people and justice.

Malta will also host IDAHOT+ forum on 20 May in line with its commitment to strengthen LGBTIQ rights.

The Maltese presidency will also be responsible for the celebrations to mark 75 years of the Convention of Human Rights and 35 years of the Venice Commission.

The presidency will concurrently be presenting a cultural programme curated by Sean Buhagiar that will include performances and concerts in Malta, Strasbourg and the Notre Dame Cathedral in France.