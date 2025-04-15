AFM drug heist: Fifth suspect arraigned granted bail

Liam Stewart, the fifth man who was charged in connection to the drug heist from the army’s Ħal Safi barracks was granted bail on Tuesday.

Stewart was arraigned on 27 February and charged with possession and trafficking of cannabis resin, cannabis and cocaine and he was also accused of driving without a licence and causing voluntary damage to a van.

A plastic bag containing cannabis resin was found in his accused’s pocket, with a substance believed to be cocaine also being found in his car. Further searches of his residence revealed an additional two bags containing a substantial amount of cannabis buds as well as suspected cocaine.

On 26 February, Sean Attard, 30, from Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Carlos Pace, 23, from Marsa, Yousef Essesi, 33, from St Paul’s Bay and Cleaven Pace, 19, from Marsa were also charged in relation to the drug heist and were all denied bail.

Christa Gauci, the girlfriend of Cleaven Pace, a 19-year-old who, along with his brother Carlos, was charged with the robbery and also denied bail.

However, Liam Stewart was granted bail against a €10,000 deposit and a €15,000 personal guarantee and ordered to sign the bail book every day.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Alfredo Mangion and Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa with the assistance of AG lawyer Maria Francesca Spiteri.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, and Marion Camilleri appeared for Stewart.