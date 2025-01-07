Johann Buttigieg to return to helm of Planning Authority 'to enhance efficiency'

Johann Buttigieg is set to return as the CEO of the Planning Authority (PA), to “enhance efficiency,” sources have told MaltaToday.

His comeback comes at a time when the PA is under pressure to address a significant backlog of planning permits, some six years after he had stepped down from the post.

A source close to government told MaltaToday that the decision to re-appoint Buttigieg was intended to "enhance efficiency, eliminate backlog and implement reforms". "It was important to get the PA administration in order and motivate workers," the source added.

Buttigieg, who was also employed as a consultant for the Malta Developer Association's president, Michael Stivala, was appointed chief executive in 2013. His tenure was often overshadowed by controversy, including allegations of conflicts of interest.

In 2019, he was rebuked by the Planning Ombudsman for his decision to fly over board member Jacqueline Gili from Sicily on a private jet to participate in a vote on the 38-storey high-rise DB project, which was approved in September.

After leaving the PA, he was appointed CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority. In December 2019, Buttigieg signed an €80,000 consultancy contract with Konrad Mizzi, just two weeks after Mizzi resigned as tourism minister.

Cassola says Buttigieg's return shows political administration is 'corrupt to the marrow'

Independent politician Arnold Cassola expressed concern at Buttigieg’s return to the PA, noting that his previous tenure at the PA was marred by controversies, most notably his connection with Yorgen Fenech.

He reminded that Fenech sought Buttigieg’s assistance in targeting developments by Joseph Portelli as a settlement for a debt, while Buttigieg willingly collaborated. “We can do business whenever you like,” Buttigieg had stated.

Despite his history, Cassola said the government appears intent on reinstating Buttigieg, as he described the move as “further reason for the people to take to the streets to force the resignation of a political administration that is corrupt to the marrow.”

Developers, architects congratulate Buttigieg

The National Building Council, made up of the Kamra tal-Periti and Malta Development Association, said it looks forward to discussions with Buttigieg to tackle critical issues, including the need to balance economic growth with social, environmental, and cultural priorities.

A key priority highlighted by the NBC is the reform of planning policies, such as local plans and DC15, to ensure better design standards and the promotion of sustainable development. Additionally, the Council called for significant improvements in the planning processes to reduce delays, cut bureaucracy, and address issues affecting housing affordability.

The NBC also pointed to recent Court of Appeal rulings on planning applications, which show the need for a fair, consistent, and lawful approach to decision-making within the PA.