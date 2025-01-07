Malta Labour Migration Policy principles discussed with MCESD

The Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) held a meeting with Minister for Home Affairs, Security, and Employment, Byron Camilleri, to discuss the principles of the upcoming Malta Labour Migration Policy.

This policy, set to be released for public consultation in the coming days, aims to reform the recruitment process for third-country workers in Malta.

During the meeting, Camilleri said it is important to address the challenges that come with rapid progress. “While we take pride in the significant advancements our country has made in recent years, success comes with certain consequences that must be managed,” he said.

“We are launching a robust policy for public consultation, and I urge everyone to contribute to this discussion, keeping the nation’s best interests and the policy’s guiding principles in mind. These are principles that should find consensus,” Camilleri said.

According to a government press statement, the policy’s principles include labour market stability, protection of workers’ rights and working conditions, alignment of labour migration with the country’s needs, and an emphasis on skills development and training.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue, Andy Ellul, said the government is committed to dialogue in shaping significant national reforms. “We have a clear plan for where we want to go, but this plan is being implemented with comprehensive consultation and a strong emphasis on social dialogue,” he said.

MCESD Chairperson, Perit David Xuereb, said the council plays an important role as a platform for thorough discussions on matters of national importance prior to public consultation.

“This initiative represents a step toward sustainable planning of labour migration in Malta, aimed at enhancing quality of life and economic development while maintaining labour market balance. Social partners within MCESD have provided valuable suggestions to the government, particularly regarding urgent challenges that need addressing. Collaboration and dialogue remain essential for developing balanced and practical solutions,” Xuereb noted.

He further stressed that this policy should align with Malta’s Vision 2050 to ensure every decision contributes to a long-term, sustainable, and inclusive future.