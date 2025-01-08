[WATCH] No apology from Robert Abela over 17 Black inquiry findings

Robert Abela has refused to apologise on behalf of the Labour Party in the wake of the 17 Black magisterial inquiry that implicates former government exponents in criminal activity.

The Prime Minister was asked point blank whether he should apologise but instead shifted the argument onto the Nationalist Party.

“It is the PN that should apologise for its selective attacks on the Attorney General and the police that are intentioned to undermine their credibility,” Abela hit back.

He was taking questions from reporters after unveiling the labour migration policy alongside Jobs Minister Byron Camilleri at Auberge de Castille on Wednesday.

Abela denied having a copy of the magisterial inquiry when asked by MaltaToday, adding that the AG was currently exerting her function as set out at law.

The AG has so far refused to publish the magistrate’s findings and conclusions. The 17 Black inquiry report was handed over to the AG by Magistrate Charmaine Galea late last month. Sources privy to the findings have told MaltaToday she recommended criminal action be taken against seven people, including former energy minister Konrad Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, and several companies.

17 Black was a Dubai company belonging to Yorgen Fenech, which had appeared as a target client in the Panama companies belonging to Mizzi and Schembri. Fenech is a shareholder in Electrogas, the company that operates the gas power station, and is also awaiting trial on accusations that he masterminded the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Abela said that he believed in the institutions, insisting they should be allowed to do their job. “I am determined to continue defending the institutions,” he added, reiterating his criticism of the PN.

The PN has insisted the inquiry should be published in its entirety and has lambasted the AG for refusing to do so. On Tuesday, Bernard Grech even described Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg as a “government puppet”.

Grech also accused the Prime Minister of dictatorial behaviour for wanting to reform the way magisterial inquiries can be requested.

Abela on ‘abuse’ of magisterial inquiries

Abela today reiterated that the manner by which former MP Jason Azzopardi has been requesting magisterial inquiries regardless of whether the claims are true or not constitutes abuse.

Over the Christmas holidays, Azzopardi requested at least three inquiries implicating Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and his wife, and the CEO of the Lands Authority.

However, Abela took a leaf from what happened earlier today when Azzopardi withdrew allegations of criminal involvement, he made against Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol during libel proceedings instituted by the latter.

“Jason Azzopardi admitted that he lied when he attributed wrongdoing to Ryan Spagnol and this shows what the Opposition is willing to do to achieve its goals,” Abela said, implying that Azzopardi could not be believed on other allegations.

The Prime Minister referred to an aborted effort by then Nationalist minister Tonio Borg in 2006 to reform the way magisterial inquiries can be initiated.

At the time Tonio Borg was foreseeing the abuse we are witnessing today but the reform failed,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister stopped short of saying that at the time, the Labour Party in Opposition had opposed the reforms because they sought to limit the right of ordinary citizens to request a magisterial inquiry.

The whole episode had been sparked by Labour MP Carmelo Abela, who requested and obtained a magisterial inquiry into the manner by which the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools was being run.

Then magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera concluded there were no grounds for criminal action but noted several issues of concern.

But Robert Abela is now adamant that his government should rekindle the reform. “We have to introduce reforms to ensure that judicial tools are used for the better administration of justice and do not end up as tools for political retribution,” he insisted.