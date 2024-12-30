Azzopardi wants magisterial inquiry into Lands CEO over public land transfers

Updated at 3pm with Lands Minister's comments

Jason Azzopardi has requested another magisterial inquiry, now concerning the Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella, over several transfers of public land to the private sector.

In an urgent court application, Azzopardi is accusing Vella of money laundering, bribery, corruption, trading in influence and criminal association.

Referencing various media reports, Azzopardi points to several land transfers made under Vella’s watch that saw prime public land sold to the private sector for a pittance.

He mentioned the Mellieħa heights area, a public open space transferred to a company partly owned by developer Paul Attard despite widespread opposition. Recently, the Planning Authority approved a 109-flat development project on the land.

Azzopardi also mentioned the Villa Rosa project. On the eve of the 2022 election, the Lands Department issued a tender for the sale of a public alley in St Julian’s, set to become a 5.5m tunnel to service access to the proposed development in Villa Rosa.

Developer Anton Camilleri was the sole bidder, and the land was sold for just €134,000.

Robert Vella was appointed CEO of the Lands Authority in February 2021, after the former chief James Piscopo did not ask for his contract to be extended. The move came after reports of allegations of a €600,000 offshore account made to police by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Vella had been involved in key capital projects in Malta and occupied various roles within the Planning Authority before landing the chief executive job.

Commenting on the allegations, Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the CEO will respond to the allegations accordingly.

"It has been brought to my attention that an urgent request has been made for a criminal investigation against the Lands Authority CEO, who as i am informed, will respond and contest these allegations in accordance to the established judicial process," he told MaltaToday.