Caterers want reassessment of certain aspects of new labour migration policy

The Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) has welcomed some aspects of the government’s new labour migration policy while expressing reservations and concerns about others.

In particular, ACE welcomed the extension of the renewal period for third-country nationals (TCNs) from one to two years after completing one year of engagement. This, ACE said, enhances stability and security for non-EU workers in Malta.

However, ACE has raised reservations regarding several other recommendations outlined in the policy, which they argue “are not sensitive to the complex nature of the catering industry.”

They contend that the measures concerning retention rates and increased fees for first-time renewals are “unfair and unrealistic”. Citing data from the Centre of Labour Studies at the University of Malta, ACE emphasises that TCN workers are predominantly employed in lower-skilled roles that naturally experience higher turnover rates. This context, they argue, makes the recommended retention targets impractical for many establishments.

ACE further stressed the importance of addressing these recommendations on a case-by-case basis rather than applying a uniform approach across all operators. They fear that adopting a one-size-fits-all policy could create a dual reality within the local catering industry, potentially discriminating against local operators.

They urged policymakers to ensure that any new regulations do not disadvantage Maltese businesses relative to their international counterparts.

In light of these concerns, ACE calls for an immediate reassessment of the current Skills Card format, which they assert has negatively impacted many industry operators.

They advocate for urgent consultations between industry stakeholders and government authorities to achieve a balanced policy framework that respects the interests of both TCNs and local catering establishments.