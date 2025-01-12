Private healthcare provider, health minister concerned over MAM directives timing

DaVinci Health outlined concern over recent directives issued by the Medical Association of Malta (MAM), which doctors at Mater Dei Hospital to refrain from advising or participating in patient transfers to private hospitals.

The directive further mandates that all patients, regardless of case severity, be admitted to Mater Dei Hospital. DaVinci Health is one of three private healthcare providers that offered to handle minor emergency cases to alleviate pressure from Mater Dei’s Accident and Emergency Department.

The partnership, secured through a public procurement process, was designed to reduce patient waiting times and allow Mater Dei’s emergency team to focus on critical cases. DaVinci Health said it had already made significant investments in state-of-the-art facilities to ensure readiness for these services.

The private healthcare provider said that the measures disrupt an initiative aimed at alleviating the pressure on Mater Dei during the current peak demand period caused by seasonal illnesses.

“With A&E waiting times already prolonged and hospital capacity stretched to its limit, these will undoubtedly impact patient care when it is most needed.”

"Directives should be a last-resort measure," DaVinci Health emphasised, calling on MAM to reconsider its stance and engage in constructive discussions with the Health Ministry.

Health minister blasts 'heartless' directive

Meanwhile, health minister Jo Etienne Abela responded to the MAM’s directives with a post on Facebook, questioning, “What comes first? Personal competition or providing good service for patients?”