Randolph de Battista resigns from parliament

Randolph de Battista resigned his parliamentary seat on Monday to take up an ambassadorial post in Geneva, creating a vacancy in the Labour Party parliamentary group.

De Battista was last year appointed ambassador to various international organisations, including the UN, that are based in Geneva, Switzerland, after approval by parliament's Appointments Committee.

On Instagram, De Battista said he looked back on his parliamentary stint with “immense gratitude and pride” for having stood up for what he believes in.

“From fighting for civil liberties and advancing women’s rights to ensuring dignity for the elderly and people with disabilities, my mission has always been to build a fairer, more inclusive Malta,” he wrote, adding he always stood for “good governance, demanded higher standards in public life, and pushed for climate action.”

De Battista represented Malta in the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly and the Inter-parliamentary Union. “Seeing Malta gain associate membership in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly was a defining moment – one that solidified our place in a multipolar world that values collaboration over division,” he added.

De Battista was co-opted to parliament after the 2022 general election when the Labour Party executive decided that two of its MPs elected on two districts should both give up their seat on the 9th District. With only one Labour candidate left to get elected on the district, the remaining seat had to be filled by co-option and Robert Abela proposed de Battista’s name.

The PL now has to co-opt someone to fill the seat vacated by de Battista. Ministerial aide Nigel Vella and Birkirkara councillor Yana Borg Debono Grech appear to be front runners for the vacancy.

De Battista had been CEO of the PL, a post he stepped down from last summer following friction with Robert Abela.

The former MP represented one of the more liberal voices within the PL parliamentary group. He had expressed shame after having toed the party line and voted against the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry, in what was one of the lowest points of the administration.