Malta Ranger Unit reports Sofrito to ERA after finding illegal littering near Dingli cliffs

The Malta Rangers Unit (MRU) have flagged “severe littering and degradation of the site” in Dingli where a viral food truck has been attracting customers by the cliffs.

The site is home to the latest local social media sensation, the Sofrito food truck. The food truck and its owner have recently gone viral for selling toast that costs €9.90.

“Our Unit raised concerns already last week with the Environment & Resources Authority (ERA) and this morning, after seeing the site littered we called their Enforcement Team,” the MRU said on Sunday.