Malta Ranger Unit reports Sofrito to ERA after finding illegal littering near Dingli cliffs
Malta Ranger Unit has its eyes set on Malta’s viral food truck Sofrito and his €10 toast, after spotting illegal littering in Dingli, raising questions on whether Environment and Resource Authority permit has been issued
The Malta Rangers Unit (MRU) have flagged “severe littering and degradation of the site” in Dingli where a viral food truck has been attracting customers by the cliffs.
The site is home to the latest local social media sensation, the Sofrito food truck. The food truck and its owner have recently gone viral for selling toast that costs €9.90.
“Our Unit raised concerns already last week with the Environment & Resources Authority (ERA) and this morning, after seeing the site littered we called their Enforcement Team,” the MRU said on Sunday.
The NGO pointed out that businesses that carry out commercial activity in Natura2000 sites require a permit from ERA.
“The reason for this, is for the site to be protected from degradation and saturation of environmental crimes (littering, offroading, excessive trampling etc). We have a concern that such a permit hasn't been obtained and have asked ERA to confirm.”
The rangers added that hawkers are obliged to ensure that the site is kept free of litter.
Acknowledging that consumers are ultimately responsible for proper waste disposal, the MRU voiced concern overr the lack of monitoring by authorities.
“This late evening, our Rangers went on site and found a large amount of litter connected with the commercial activity. The site where the truck had been during the day, was not kept clean with food waste leftovers on the street.”
The MRU said it cleaned the area and asked ERA whether the food truck is covered by a permit.
“The enjoyment of these sites, including commercial moneymaking businesses, should not come at the cost of harming the natural environment,” the MRU concluded.