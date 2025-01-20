Matteo, Valentina were Malta's most popular baby names in 2024

According to data from the Public Registry, Matteo, Noah, and Liam were the most popular baby names for boys, while Valentina, Emma, and Ella were the top girl names in 2024.

In 2024, the Public Registry of Malta registered the birth of 4,107 babies, reflecting a decrease of 97 (-2.3%) compared to the previous year, while the number of registered deaths also decreased by almost 4%.

Among the births 2,076 were boys, while 2,031 were girls.

During the same year, a total of 3,764 deaths was recorded, reflecting a reduction of 151 deaths (-3.9%) when compared to the previous year.

The deaths include 1,951 men, indicating an increase of eight male deaths compared to 2023. Meanwhile 1,813 were women, a decrease of 159 deaths compared to the previous year.

In a statement on Monday, Identità said that

For the third consecutive year, Ġanni and Luċija remained the most popular Maltese names.

Identità said that round 90% of births and nearly 60% of deaths in 2024 were reported through the Public Registry office located at Mater Dei Hospital.

In 2024, 1,994 couples were married, which is 40 fewer than in the previous year. Unlike 2023, which had no registered civil unions, two Civil Unions and 51 cohabitations were recorded in 2024, an increase of 15 from 2023. Meanwhile, 811 free status certificates were issued. Such certificates are granted to individuals who finished divorce proceedings and are free to marry again.

Identità said that a total of 73,764 certificates for births, marriages, and deaths were issued in 2024, an increase of 4,777 over 2023.

The agency explained that 42,425 certificates were ordered online, while 31,339 were issued from the Public Registry office in Marsa. Among these, 1,724 multilingual certificates were issued for use in other EU countries.

Identità CEO, Steve Agius expressed satisfaction with the Public Registry’s work throughout 2024, emphasising the role of the Public Registry in recognizing and formalising the civil status of Maltese citizens from birth to the end of life.