Future PN government will support high-end companies like STMicroelectronics: Grech

A future Nationalist government will “fully support” companies like STMicroelectronics that offer high-quality jobs, Bernard Grech said during a visit to the company.

“The PN looks forward to ensuring that STMicroelectronics and other high-standard companies continue to grow and provide opportunities for workers who aspire to build stable careers,” the PN leader said after touring the company premises in Kirkop.

A Nationalist government will introduce more incentives to position Malta as a leader in innovation, he added, describing ST as a “major and essential” operator.

“A new Nationalist Government will strengthen the collaboration STMicroelectronics has with MCAST, the University of Malta and the Chamber of Engineers, ensuring this critical economic sector has trained workers, including engineers, to meet the demands of such companies,” Grech said.

STMicroelectronics, a microchip maker, employs around 1,700 workers in Malta, making it the largest private employer and major exporter on the island. It posted a revenue of approximately $1 billion in 2023.

The company produces microchips for multinational clients across various fields, including the automotive sector and consumer electronics, such as mobile devices.

STMicroelectronics in Malta is the recipient of government aid to the tune of more than €20 million as part of an EU-sanctioned drive to encourage microchip production in Europe. The aid is being used to develop new digital and robotic equipment and automated technology.

Grech was given a tour of the factory and shown the works currently underway on a new extension.

The Opposition leader was accompanied by MPs Ryan Callus, Jerome Caruana Cilia and Ivan J. Bartolo.