Water Services Corporation to renovate Naxxar Reservoir

The Water Services Corporation (WSC) is initiating a critical infrastructural project aimed at enhancing the reliability and safety ofthe nation's water supply system.

The investment, costing close to €3 million, is part of a larger initiative to renovate critical assets and reservoirs, such as the Luqa and Naval Reservoirs which have been already renovated, as part of our National Investment Plan (NIP).

The Naxxar Reservoir shall be upgraded to address a chronic leak, replace the aging concrete roof structure, replace internal supporting columns, and create larger exit pipework. These improvements are essential for maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the water supply system.

The reservoir, built in 1938, served as a crucial part of Malta's water infrastructure for decades.

Commencing on January 22, 2025, WSC will embark on the replacement of the roof and all structural elements whilst retaining the existing historical perimeter wall of the Naxxar Reservoir, a vital component within the island's water distribution network.

Phase 1 of this essential undertaking is projected to span eight weeks, with completion anticipated by mid-March, 2025. During this period, a retaining wall shall be constructed to divide the existing reservoir in order to restore the robustness of the distribution network and availability of water from the said reservoir as soon as possible.

Until then the Naxxar Reservoir will be temporarily decommissioned.

“To ensure the continuity of water supply, our technical teams have been working on a contingency plan for months, whereby the central part of the Island will be directly serviced from our production lines,” WSC said.

Customers may experience low water pressure during the first eight weeks of the operation. However, WSC has instituted comprehensive measures to ensure that water quality remains uncompromised. The reservoir will be bypassed, and water will be supplied directly from the Ta' Qali reservoirs to maintain high standards of quality and safety.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the highest standards of water quality and service for our esteemed customers," stated WSC CEO Karl Cilia. "This project underscores our dedication to infrastructure excellence and our proactive stance in securing a sustainable water future for Malta."

In addition, solar panels with a peak capacity of 600kWp will be installed on a roof space of 3,000sqm, further enhancing our commitment to sustainability.