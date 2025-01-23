Clayton Bartolo wants standards czar investigation into Delia’s parliamentary questions

Independent MP Clayton Bartolo has requested a standards commissioner investigation into Nationalist MP Adrian Delia, claiming he “misused parliamentary privilege to serve his private legal work.”

"This means that blatantly, the honourable Delia is using his parliamentary position with a strong personal conflict of interest, which in turn signifies that this MP is not conducting himself in a manner that reflects the status and dignity of the House of Representatives," Bartolo stated in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The former tourism minister, who was removed from his post and Labour’s parliamentary group last year after a Standards Commissioner report, pointed to three parliamentary questions Delia made to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.

These questions, Bartolo claims, were directly related to Delia's clients in his capacity as a lawyer.

Bartolo stated that Delia's actions violate two clauses in the MPs' code of ethics, pointing out that one clause requires MPs to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the status and dignity of the House of Representatives, while the other prohibits MPs from using their membership in the House to gain improper advantages.

‘Coordinated campaign against me’ – Adrian Delia

In reply to the allegations, Delia defended his actions through a Facebook post, stating, "I will not remain silent. I will continue working as a lawyer to provide for my family but will not succumb to corruption as others have done."

"The more you attack me, the stronger my determination grows to fight for what is right and against deceit and wrongdoing," he said, claiming he has been subject to a coordinated attack aimed at “silencing him”

The PN endorsed Delia's comments, labelling the complaint from Bartolo as part of a "coordinated campaign of attacks" orchestrated by Prime Minister Robert Abela against those who criticise the government.