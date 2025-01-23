Valentina Rossi, Davide Tucci and Pauline Agius are this year's Malta Eurovision hosts

The Malta Eurovision Song Contest (MESC) 2025 has revealed its hosts for this year's event, featuring Valentina Rossi, Davide Tucci, and Pauline Agius, announced on radio show Magic Drive.

"It’s Time! The wait is over! Your hosts for this year’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest are Pauline Agius, Davide Tucci and Valentina Ross. We’re so excited to see them light up the stage! Who’s ready for MESC 2025?," the Eurovision Song Contest for Malta said in a Facebook post.

The Malta Eurovision Song Contest is a part of Malta's selection process for the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Basel, Switzerland, in May 2025. This year's MESC will take place over three days: February 4, 6, and 8, at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali.

The contest will feature 24 artists competing in two semi-finals, with 16 advancing to the final with the selection being based on a combination of jury and public votes.

Rossi had announced Malta's votes during the Eurovision final in 2014, while Agius co-hosted the Malta Eurosong in 2010 and served as Malta's spokesperson in 2009.

Meanwhile, Davide Tucci, an actor, who has made a name for himself in both local and international film productions, will make his Eurovision debut as a host.

It was also announced that radio duo Daniel and Ylenia will provide behind-the-scenes coverage as backstage presenters