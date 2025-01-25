NGOs urge government to publish White Paper before changing magisterial inquiries process

A coalition of NGOs has issued a collective appeal to the Maltese government, urging the publication of a White Paper on the proposed amendments to the law governing magisterial inquiries.

The coalition stressed that such a document would serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and public engagement before any legislative changes are submitted to parliament.

“If the government intends to restrict or abolish this right”, the NGOs argued that it has an obligation to provide citizens with an opportunity to voice their opinions. They stress that transparency and public input are essential, particularly when reforms could have far-reaching implications for the rule of law in Malta.

The NGOs noted that the European Commission has repeatedly recommended that Malta establish a mandatory public participation process in the drafting of legislation.

While this recommendation remains unimplemented, the organisations said that government should still consult the public adequately before enacting laws, especially those that affect the country's legal framework and its fight against corruption.

They noted that existing provisions for magisterial inquiries have played a pivotal role in recent years, enabling action in cases where other institutions such as the police failed. The NGOs reminded that instances of corruption such as the fraudulent hospitals’ concession and high-profile cases such as 17 Black would not have seen progress without the current legal tools.

The coalition warns that weakening this right risks undermining Malta’s ability to address corruption effectively and could hinder the pursuit of justice in future cases.

The organisations call on the government to ensure that any amendments to the law enhance, rather than restrict, the ability of citizens and institutions to combat corruption.

The statement was signed by Repubblika, Aditus Foundation, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, GĦSL, Occupy Justice, PEN Malta, Żgħażagħ Ħaddiema Nsara, Kopin, and Moviment Graffitti.