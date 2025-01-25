First Vjal Kulħadd project nearing completion

The first project of an Infrastructure Malta scheme aimed at promoting more sustainable mobility, Vjal Kulħadd is nearing completion, the agency announced.

The scheme’s first project concerns roadworks on Triq Żabbar, a road linking Żejtun and Ħaż-Żabbar.

The project aims to promote sustainable mobility in communities by improving road infrastructure and enhancing public spaces. It encourages local councils and NGOs to propose transformative ideas that make roads more accessible, safer, and greener, benefiting residents across various localities.

During a visit on the site, transport minister Chris Bonett said that government is committed to reimagining Malta’s infrastructure to balance the needs of commuters with those of pedestrians and cyclists.

He noted that this approach reflects the broader vision of creating safer, and more accessible public spaces. Bonett commended the site’s workers’ dedication to completing the project promptly and minimising disruptions for residents and daily commuters.

The minister also highlighted the government’s strategy of conducting overnight work wherever possible, citing ongoing projects like the Msida Creek project.

Steve Ellul, CEO of Infrastructure Malta, joined the visit and explained that the scheme incorporates environmental improvements, including the planting of numerous trees and shrubs along the route.

A key feature of the Żabbar road is the introduction of a rainwater harvesting system designed to mitigate flooding and provide water for nearby agricultural use, addressing a long-standing issue in the area.

Efforts are currently focused on preparing the road’s surface and reinforcing underground utilities, with completion anticipated in the coming weeks.