Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando blasts Jason Azzopardi's 'shenanigans' in Yorgen Fenech murder case

“If I were you, I would be more concerned about the irresponsible declarations being made by your lawyer Jason Azzopardi, and the leaked evidence, related to investigations into your mother's assassination,” Pullicino Orlando said as he addressed Caruana Galizia.

The mention of declarations is a reference to a 2024 interview in which Azzopardi told the journalist that, “the evidence that was legally collected, point towards Yorgen Fenech alone as being the person who commissioned the murder.”

Pullicino Orlando said that “shenanigans” such as these are prejudicing the case against Fenech.

“If I were you, I would ask Dr Azzopardi about the clandestine meetings he had with certain individuals whom you regularly implicate as being directly responsible for the heinous crime,” he noted, adding that he had testified about those meetings under oath.

The former MP took a jibe at Azzopardi, as he referenced the fact that Azzopardi had benefitted from a free stay at the Hilton in Tel Aviv fully financed by Tumas Group.