LESA official suspended over bribery allegations

A LESA (Local Enforcement System Agency) official has been suspended following allegations of bribery, which are now under police investigation.

In a statement, the agency confirmed it was recently informed that one of its employees had irregularly demanded a payment of €50. Internal investigations were immediately launched, and the case was subsequently handed over to the police, along with supporting evidence.

The employee in question has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

LESA emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward abuse, stating that such behavior is entirely unacceptable and does not reflect the values of the agency. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining integrity and transparency in its operations.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing.