No new eco-tax on beverages, government clarifies

Circular Economy Malta (CEM) has denied reports of a new eco-tax on locally produced or imported beverages.

Addressing news reports published on Wednesday, the state recycling agency stated “Reports of a new eco-tax are indeed false.”

CEM further stated that no changes have been made with regards to the BCRS scheme, adding that the 10c deposit is exempt from VAT and remains fully refundable. “This is not increasing,” CEM said.

The agency said that any decision made by private companies are not related to the law regulating the 10c deposit.

“At the same time, the government will continue to encourage the general public to make the shift from single-use beverage containers to reusable, refillable containers, as well as more sustainable systems such as Home Reverse Osmosis and Water Filtering Systems through existing fiscal incentives,” CEM added.

The agency further listed the Bring Your Own Container initiative as another example of the promotion of sustainable practices.