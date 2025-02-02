Ħ'Attard to see 3.6km of new cables installed

Ħ’Attard will see the installation of 3.6km of new underground cables in a bid to enhance the reliability and flexibility of the local power grid.

In addition to the new cables, Enemalta is expanding the switchgear in substations to reinforce the area’s distribution system. Enemalta chairman Ryan Fava noted that this project builds on last year’s efforts, which saw the installation of over 82km of underground cables.

He added that these upgrades contribute to strengthening Malta’s energy network and improving its sustainability.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta and is part of Enemalta’s plan to install 60km of new underground cables across 21 localities in Malta and Gozo.

Currently, work is in progress in 15 different localities, with some in the final phase.

“This investment reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to improving technology and electricity infrastructure in our country. These new cables will enhance connectivity while helping us achieve a more flexible and resilient electrical supply,” energy minister Miriam Dalli said during a site visit.

These upgrades are expected to enhance the reliability of the electrical grid and support the country’s ever-increasing energy needs.