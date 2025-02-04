PN accuses Abela of U-turn on Malta's neutrality and defence policy

Updated at 3:37 with PL reaction

The Nationalist Party has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of reversing his stance on Malta’s neutrality and defence policy, less than a year after attacking the Opposition over the same issue.

In a statement, the PN claimed that Abela is now echoing its position on the need to modernise Malta’s defence strategy and interpret neutrality in light of current geopolitical realities. This comes after the Prime Minister recently questioned whether neutrality is limiting the country’s defence capabilities.

The PN recalled that, during the European Parliament election campaign, Abela had strongly criticised the party for advocating investment in defence and a more flexible interpretation of neutrality.

According to the Opposition, the Prime Minister had falsely portrayed the PN as being in favour of war.

"Now, ironically, Robert Abela is saying exactly what the PN has always maintained," the statement read, accusing him of making a political U-turn.

The PN said that, unlike Abela, it has remained consistent in its stance, arguing that Malta needs strong leadership rather than a prime minister who changes his position based on political convenience.

'Neutrality will remain fundamental' - PL

Replying to the PN, the Labour Party said that the latter's statement shows the path of populism taken by the party at all times.

"The Opposition can not engage in a responsible and mature discussion on European and global issues that also affect our country. But this debate can take place with the Maltese and Gozitan people," the PL said.

The PL clarified that Malta's position at the summit is that neutrality will remain fundamental and that Abela was categorical that there would be no changes to the constitution.

The governing party referenced ongoing wars not far from Malta, adding, "we must respond to them."

"Surely not by taking sides in a war as others did just a few months ago, but by ensuring that the interpretation of the constitution allows us to look at the security of our country as we are already doing and how we want to strengthen it according to today's realities."

The PL concluded by saying that the PN is playing partisan games.