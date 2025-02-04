PN condemns harassment of Jason Azzopardi by Labour activists

The Nationalist Party has strongly condemned the harassment and intimidation against Jason Azzopardi by what it described as “individuals close to the Labour government”.

Singling out former One TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarrra, the PN said activists close to the government were acting with impunity.

The case revolves around a concerted campaign conducted by Stagno Navarra that culminated on Monday when he confronted Azzopardi outside his Sliema home. Stagno Navarra formed part of a campaign to have Azzopardi’s reserved parking spot in a public Sliema car park removed despite this being a security measure suggested by the police.

The reserved parking was withdrawn over the weekend.

The PN said the harassment and deliberate confrontation are part of a coordinated campaign of attacks “carried out by Prime Minister Robert Abela and his clique”.

“The culture of hatred that Robert Abela has fostered against those who disagree with him is leading to targeted attacks, endangering the safety of civilians and threatening democracy in our country,” the PN said, adding the aggression against Azzopardi is not an isolated case.

The PN said the Prime Minister has a duty to publicly condemn the harassment being carried out by Labour activists. “The Prime Minister must put an end to this politics of vengeance and acknowledge that he is responsible for the climate of hatred he has created in our country.”

The party also called on the Police Commissioner to take immediate action and ensure that Jason Azzopardi is given all necessary protection against these “coordinated attacks”.

The PN said it will continue to defend those targeted by this political persecution. “We will not hesitate to stand up to the regime of fear that Robert Abela is trying to strengthen,” the party added.