Small party votes only benefit Labour, PN’s Alex Borg says

Small party votes only benefit Labour, Opposition Gozo spokesperson Alex Borg said.

"The people want change, but for this change to happen, we must work together more and stop creating obstacles for each other," Borg said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

Malta's electoral system, based on the Single Transferable Vote (STV), requires parties to secure at least 16.7% of the vote in a district to gain a seat.

Borg challenged the notion that the electoral system works against small parties, pointing out that voters in Malta can give preferences to candidates from different parties.

The Opposition MP said voting for smaller parties only serves to give an advantage to Labour.

"A vote for the smaller parties simply translates into a vote for PL," Borg stated, suggesting that this sustains the PL's hold on the government.

Borg emphasises that the PN offers "good and concrete proposals" rather than simply opposing current policies. He said these proposals include tax reforms to reward business investment, measures to support new families, and specific plans for Gozo's development.

"We are a team, not one-man-shows," Borg stated.