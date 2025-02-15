Activists protest Fort Chambray development, file appeals against two PA permits

A coalition of organisations has filed appeals against two Planning Authority permits but warns that current laws may allow demolition to proceed before they are heard.

“If the Planning Tribunal refuses the request for suspension of works, today may very well be the last day that we see an important part of our heritage still standing,” Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa and Coalition for Gozo said during a protest at the fort on Saturday morning.

The current system allows developers to proceed with construction even while appeals are pending. This situation has led to numerous cases where developments were declared illegal by courts, but only after irreversible damage had been done.

The NGOs argue that the permits for Fort Chambray's development violate multiple planning policies and the site's Development Brief.

They pointed out that they have made repeated requests for scheduling protection of the British Barracks within the fort, all of which have been ignored.

The coalition also submitted an Emergency Conservation Order request backed by over 800 signatories, including the Għajnsielem Local Council and 25 NGOs.

“The Fort Chambray case exemplifies how the government continues to favour powerful interests, even at the cost of destroying national heritage for private financial gain,” the organisations stated, highlighting that taxpayers will fund the fort's restoration while private developers reap the profits.

The NGOs have vowed to take further direct action if their request to suspend construction is refused.