Protestors blast government's attempt to restrict magisterial inquiries

Speaking to journalists, Momentum’s Natasha Azzopardi argued that Abela is acting out of fear that more damaging truths about government corruption and mismanagement will come to light.

She argued that the introduction of the controversial amendment would see one of the few remaining tools for transparency in the country seized.

Azzopardi stated that the time has come for civil society, organizations, and concerned citizens to rise up against what they view as an attack on democratic values.

'We are on the edge' - Jason Azzopardi

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi also took to the stage and addressed the protestors, as he noted a number of cases which are currently subject to a magisterial inquiry that would be ended abruptly six months after the amendment gets signed into law.

“The law would make it easier for the government to stop these investigations," Azzopardi said. "If passed, it will protect those responsible for corruption and prevent the truth from coming out.”

“We are on the edge,” he declared, urging citizens to join the fight for justice. “What will you do when this moment passes? Will you stand up for what is right, or will you turn your back?”

Azzopardi also criticised the Attorney General and the police, accusing them of protecting those who were ordered by a Magistrate to investigate corruption. “After four years, they are still shielding the guilty,” he said referring to the Pilatus Bank case.

Azzopardi warned of the growing power of “a criminal organisation ”that has infiltrated the highest levels of the Labour Party and government.

“They want to take away your right to go to a Magistrate and find out who is stealing from you,” the activist stated. “Corruption, when it involves those in power, is nothing but theft from all of us.”

A continuation of the culture of impunity - Andrew Drago

Meanwhile, Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi (GĦSL) president Andrew Drago slammed the proposed law, saying that it risks undermining the justice system and threatening accountability.

Drago denounced the government's failure to implement the recommendations made by the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, which had called for the eradication of impunity and the introduction of stronger laws to hold wrongdoers accountable. Instead, Drago argued, the government has proposed a draft law that would further shield the powerful from investigation.

The proposed law, Drago explained, would prevent citizens who have witnessed or been victims of crimes from requesting a magistrate’s inquiry. Instead, investigations would only proceed with the approval of the Attorney General and the police, granting these institutions significant control over whether or not an investigation is opened.

Drago warned that this would effectively eliminate the independence of criminal investigations in Malta, undermining the separation of powers and enabling a system that protects the powerful.

He also pointed to the inconsistency of certain Labour Party figures, such as Carmelo Abela, who in 2003 initiated an inquiry into the Foundation for Schools based on a newspaper article. “Back then, he felt it was his duty to open an inquiry. Now, will he vote for a law that prevents citizens from doing the same?” Drago questioned.

As the government faces growing scrutiny over the draft law, Drago urged MPs, especially those from the Labour Party, to put their duty to the people of Malta above party lines and vote against the proposed legislation.

He also called on President Myriam Spiteri Debono, to intervene and prevent the law from being passed.