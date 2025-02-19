WSC promises ‘a direct assault on plastic bottles’ by improving tap water

The Water Services Corporation is in the final stages of standardising tap water quality and taste across the island, the agency's CEO said at the National Water Conference on Wednesday.

Karl Cilia, the CEO of the Water Services Corporation said investments are improving tap water quality and reducing chloride levels, with further upgrades planned to enhance taste and standardisation. He described this as part of a sustainability drive to reduce plastic bottle use.

This has been made possible through investment that has already led to a 30% reduction in chloride levels in tap water. He announced that this will be further reduced by 37%, followed by additional upgrades that will result in greater standardisation of tap water taste, which is internationally recognised as among the safest in the world.

The chloride content in tap water significantly influences its taste and odour, often imparting a salty, bitter, or metallic quality.

Cilia described this investment as “an assault on plastic bottles,” in line with the corporation’s sustainability ethos. In this way cheaper tap water could replace the use of millions of plastic bottles which contribute to the country’s waste problems.

He also referred to several milestones, including the reduction of water leakages to historically low levels.

Moreover, in 2024, 1.6 million cubic metres of treated sewage water were delivered to 1,600 farmers in Malta and Gozo. He described this as a reliable water supply that has resulted in higher agricultural yields and contributed to reducing groundwater abstraction.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and EWA CEO Manuel Sapiano highlighted Malta’s pioneering role in water technology, dating back to the 1980s when the country introduced reverse osmosis plants. Dalli also noted Malta’s efforts to share its expertise in this sector with other countries.

Opposition spokesperson Ryan Callus praised the Energy and Water Authority and the Water Services Corporation for their initiatives but expressed concern over the slow growth of the new water sector. He also pointed out that new developments often lack adequate stormwater collection systems, attributing this to the absence of mandatory regulations ensuring that reservoirs are not only constructed but also utilised.

“Most developments are building reservoirs, but they are not being used, as apartments are not connected to them, leading to water flooding the streets,” he said. He committed the Opposition to making these connections mandatory.