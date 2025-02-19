KM Malta Airlines launches direct flights to Istanbul

KM Malta Airlines has announced a new direct route connecting Malta International Airport with iGA Istanbul Airport, set to launch on 2nd June 2025.

The airline will operate the route four times weekly during summer—on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday—and three times weekly in winter, on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

The flights will be operated using KM Malta Airlines’ Airbus A320neo fleet, featuring both Business and Economy cabins with a total capacity of 180 passengers per flight.

This amounts to 1,440 return seats weekly. Additionally, the service will be code-shared with Turkish Airlines, allowing passengers to connect seamlessly to domestic and international destinations beyond Istanbul.

David Curmi, Chairman of KM Malta Airlines, said this route is significant for Malta. “This exciting development further reinforces KM Malta Airlines’ commitment to providing passengers with enhanced travel opportunities. With Istanbul serving as a major global hub, this route will open doors to more destinations while strengthening trade and tourism ties between Malta and Türkiye.”

Server Aydin, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at iGA Istanbul Airport, welcomed the new partnership. “We anticipate a prosperous and mutually beneficial partnership that will serve the interests of passengers and contribute positively to the aviation industry.”

This new addition expands KM Malta Airlines’ network, which already includes routes to major European cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and Zurich.